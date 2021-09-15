Lakers Announce Additions to Coaching and Training Staffs

The Los Angeles Lakers announced today that the team has hired David Fizdale and John Lucas III as assistant coaches on Head Coach Frank Vogel’s staff, joining assistant coaches Phil Handy, Mike Penberthy, Miles Simon and Quinton Crawford.

Fizdale returns to the bench after serving as head coach of the New York Knicks from 2018-20 and the Memphis Grizzlies from 2016-18. Prior to joining the Grizzlies for his first NBA head coaching assignment, Fizdale spent the previous eight seasons (2008-09 thru 2015-16) with the Miami Heat as an assistant coach. During his tenure in Miami, the Heat won back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013, and more Playoff games (70) and series (15) than any other NBA team. The Los Angeles native was an assistant coach for one season in Golden State (2003-04) and for four seasons in Atlanta (2004-08).

Lucas III joins the Lakers after most recently serving as a player development coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017-19. Prior to joining Minnesota, Lucas III enjoyed an eight-year NBA career for the Timberwolves, Pistons, Jazz, Raptors, Bulls and Rockets. He owns career averages of 4.7 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.5 assists in 12.1 minutes. Lucas III played collegiately at Baylor and Oklahoma State, averaging 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team in 2004 and 2005.

The Lakers also hired Roger Sancho as Head Athletic Trainer and named Ed Streit as Head Strength & Conditioning Coach.

Sancho most recently spent seven seasons with the Golden State Warriors, including the past five seasons as an assistant athletic trainer. Sancho began his time with the Warriors during the 2014-15 season as the head athletic trainer for the Santa Cruz Warriors. The Sulphur Springs, Texas native earned his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2012 and his master’s degree from Baylor in 2014.

Streit was named to his new role after serving as an assistant strength & conditioning coach for the team since the 2019-20 season. Prior to joining Los Angeles, Streit spent the 2018-19 season as the head strength and conditioning coach for Dayton’s men basketball and served in the same role during the 2017-18 season at the University of Connecticut. Streit also spent three-and-a-half years with the Chicago Bulls on their strength and conditioning staff.