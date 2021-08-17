Dates Locked: Lakers Season Opener & Christmas Day

A few fan favorite Lakers Marquee matchups have been set. The team opens their 2021-22 regular season on October 19th at 7:00pm PT against the Golden State Warriors on TNT. Their second opening week game is scheduled for Friday, October 22nd, at 7:00pm PT against the Phoenix Suns on ESPN.

For their Christmas Day matchup the team will host the Brooklyn Nets at 5:00pm PT on ABC/ESPN.

The Lakers schedule is presented by Delta Air Lines and the remaining games for the 2021-22 regular season will be announced at a later date.

These games were announced by the NBA as part of all the national broadcast games for the opening week of the season and the Christmas Day schedule for the league.

The 2021-22 regular season will run Oct. 19, 2021 – April 10, 2022. The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland. The 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament will be held April 12-15, followed by the start of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 16.