Lakers Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule Presented by Delta Air Lines

The Los Angeles Lakers today announced the team’s preseason schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The Lakers will host the LA Clippers on Friday, Dec. 11 and again on Sunday, Dec 13. The team then travels to Phoenix to face the Suns on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 18. Following the guidance of State and local health officials, games will be held without fans in attendance at STAPLES Center until further notice. All games will air on Spectrum SportsNet. The national broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below (all times Pacific):

Day Date Opponent Home/Away Time (PT) Fri. 12/11/20 Clippers Home 7:00 p.m. Sun. 12/13/20 Clippers Home 6:30 p.m. Wed. 12/16/20 Phoenix Away 6:00 p.m. Fri. 12/18/20 Phoenix Away 6:00 p.m.

For the 2020 preseason, each NBA team will play a minimum of two and a maximum of four games. Every team will play at least one home game and one road game in the preseason.

The 2020-21 regular season will tip off on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team. As previously announced, the regular-season schedule will be released in two segments. The schedule for the First Half of the season (Dec. 22, 2020 – March 4, 2021) will be released in the coming days.

The schedule for the Second Half of the season (March 11 – May 16, 2021) will be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule. The Second Half schedule will include the remainder of each team’s 72 games not scheduled in the First Half as well as any games postponed during the First Half that can reasonably be added to the Second Half schedule.