Five Lakers Named Finalists for 2020 U.S. Olympic Men's Team

Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee were named finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. In total, 44 athletes were approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors as part of the selection process. The official 12-member 2020 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team roster will be announced later this year.

Davis was a member of the 2012 Olympic Team that went a perfect 8-0 en route to a gold medal in London. This season, Davis is averaging a team-high 26.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. Howard started for the U.S. on the undefeated 2008 Olympic Team that won gold in Beijing and is notching 8.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks off the bench for the Lakers.

James, a three-time Olympic medalist (2004 bronze and 2008 and 2012 gold), leads the NBA in total assists and is notching 25.0 points, 10.8 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Kuzma is currently averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds a game, while JaVale McGee has played and started in 49 contests this season, tallying 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.