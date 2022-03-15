ESPN LA and the Los Angeles Lakers Extend Radio Rights Agreement

ESPN Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to extend their radio rights agreement, continuing a long-standing partnership. ESPN LA 710 AM will carry all regular-season games as well as all preseason and post-season games. The station has served as the official radio broadcast home of the Los Angeles Lakers since 2009.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with the Lakers and look forward to building our relationship with such an iconic brand,” said Sam Pines, market manager, ESPN LA and senior vice president of Good Karma Brands, which recently acquired ESPN LA 710 AM. He continued, “The Lakers are a best-in-class organization and brand, and we are thrilled to bring our fans Lakers basketball for years to come.”

Returning to the broadcast are veterans John Ireland, currently in his 11th season as the Lakers radio play-by-play announcer and Lakers legend and two-time World Champion, Mychal Thompson who is in the midst of his 19th season as the Lakers color commentator.

Ireland co-hosts the Mason and Ireland Show which airs on ESPN LA 710 AM, weekdays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. PT. Fans can also tune into hear “Lakers Talk” with Lakers pre, half and post-game show host, Allen Silwa Monday’s from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

“We are delighted to further our long-standing radio partnership with ESPN LA and welcome Good Karma Brands to the Lakers family,” said Tim Harris, Lakers President of Business Operations. “Lakers fans will continue to receive a first-class broadcast experience for every game throughout the season with their favorite duo behind the mic.”

Tune into ESPN LA 710 AM to listen to all Lakers games, and to receive the latest sports news from Los Angeles and around the world.