The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired guard Talen Horton-Tucker, selected 46th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, from the Orlando Magic in exchange for a 2020 second round pick and cash considerations.

Horton-Tucker averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 games (34 starts) in his lone season at Iowa State.