Anthony Davis Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

EL SEGUNDO – Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played October 28 to November 3, it was announced today.

Davis averaged 32.0 points (.492 FG%), 13.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.0 assists as the Lakers finished the week 3-0, with victories over Memphis, Dallas and San Antonio.

On October 29 versus Memphis, Davis set a franchise record with 26 made free throws, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to reach that mark, and the first since Michael Jordan in February 1987. His 18 free throws in the third quarter set a new NBA record for makes in a single frame. Finishing with 40 points and 20 rebounds in three quarters of play, Davis became the first player in the shot clock era (1954-55) with at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in 31 minutes or fewer.

Davis wins his sixth Western Conference Player of the Week award. He becomes the 10th Lakers player to be named NBA Player of the Week and is the first since Kobe Bryant in the 2012-13 season.