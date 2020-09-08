Anthony Davis Named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

Anthony Davis has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, it was announced today. It is the fourth time in his eight-year career that Davis has earned All-Defensive honors and marks his second First Team selection, also receiving the recognition in 2017-18.

A seven-time NBA All-Star, Davis ranked third in the league in blocks and was one of two players to average at least 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals this season. Opponents shot 38.3 percent from the floor when guarded by Davis, second of any player who defended at least 500 shots. He spearheaded a Lakers defense that ranked third in the league in defensive rating (106.1) and led the NBA in loose balls recovered with 108.

The First Team selection is the first by a Lakers player since Kobe Bryant in 2011. Davis joins Bryant (nine times), Michael Cooper (five), Jerry West (four), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (three) and Wilt Chamberlain (two) as Lakers First Team honorees.