Anthony Davis, Lineage Logistics to Aid Los Angeles Community

NBA Superstar, Anthony Davis, today announced a partnership with Lineage Logistics (“Lineage”), the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled food logistics, on two community initiatives to support the Los Angeles community in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Supporting Help Feed the Frontline Fighting COVID 19 - LA

Together, the Anthony Davis Family Foundation and Lineage announced a $250,000 matching donation commitment to support the launch of the “Help Feed the Frontline Fighting COVID 19 - LA” campaign, which was launched by a group of local Los Angeles parents who partnered World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that mobilizes urgently in times of crisis to get meals to people in need. In partnership with Chef Brooke Williamson of Playa Provisions, the campaign is sourcing food from Los Angeles restaurants and providing healthy, free meals to the brave men and women working at regional hospitals treating those infected by the COVID 19 virus.

The Davis Foundation and Lineage will match every dollar donated up to $250,000, to Feed the Frontlines LA in an effort to reach $500,000 of its $3 million goal.

Join the movement by donating here in support of local LA businesses and medical workers: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/help-feed-the-frontline-fighting-covid-19

Helping STAPLES Center Team Members Find Additional Employment Opportunities

Mr. Davis and Lineage are also partnering with AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company and the owner and operator of STAPLES Center, to offer employment opportunities to all STAPLES Center event team members who are unable to work due to the postponement of the NBA and NHL seasons in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through AEG, Lineage is offering STAPLES Center team members additional employment opportunities while STAPLES is not holding events by helping connect them to fill an additional 260 open jobs for which Lineage is hiring in the Los Angeles area.

“We all need to find ways to support our community during these challenging times. Whether it’s the people we work with, the small businesses trying to stay afloat, or the healthcare workers putting themselves in harm’s way to treat the sick, we’ve got to give our support however we can. I appreciate Lineage Logistics stepping up and partnering with me to help launch these programs and look out for our STAPLES Center team,” said Anthony Davis.

“The devastation caused by COVID-19 means that Lineage’s services are in extreme demand as we work to keep food on the shelves in communities across the United States,” said Kevin Marchetti, Co-Executive Chairman of the Lineage Board of Directors. “In the face of this crisis, we are proud to be able to provide opportunities for people who are facing income loss to join the Lineage family and help us ensure families have food to eat.”

