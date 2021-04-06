Lakers Sign Ben McLemore

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Ben McLemore, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

McLemore appeared in 32 games (4 starts) for Houston this season, averaging 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 16.8 minutes per game. In 471 career games (260 starts) for Houston, Sacramento, and Memphis, he has averaged 8.9 points (.417 FG%), 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.1 minutes per game.