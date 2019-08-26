Lakers Sign Dwight Howard

Entering his 16th NBA season, Howard owns career averages of 17.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks through 1,044 games (1,043 starts) with Orlando, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington and the Lakers. He currently ranks fourth in all-time field goal percentage, converting 58.3 percent of his shots from the field (minimum 2,000 FGM).

An eight-time NBA All-Star and the 2004 first overall draft pick, Howard appeared in nine games (all starts) with the Wizards last season, where he averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in 25.6 minutes. He returns to Los Angeles after posting 17.1 points and a league-best 12.4 rebounds in 2012-13, his lone season with the team.

Howard is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year – winning the award in consecutive seasons from 2009-11 – and has led the league in rebounds five times (2007-10, ’11-13), blocks twice (2008-10) and field goal percentage once (2009-10). He enters the season ranking first among active players in career rebounds (13,184) and blocks (2,051).