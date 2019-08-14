Lakers Sign Demetrius Jackson

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Demetrius Jackson, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Drafted 45th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, Jackson averaged 3.7 points and 6.5 minutes in six games for Philadelphia last season. The Notre Dame alum, who also spent time with the Celtics and Rockets, averaged 19.4 points, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in eight games last season for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League.