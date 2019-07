The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Jordan Caroline, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

In 138 games (135 starts) for Southern Illinois and Nevada, Caroline averaged 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.9 minutes. The two‐time All‐Mountain West First Team selection and 2018‐19 MWC All‐ Defensive Team honoree left Nevada as Mountain West’s all‐time leader in career rebounds.