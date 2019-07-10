Lakers Sign Devontae Cacok and Aric Holman

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Devontae Cacok and Aric Holman, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Cacok appeared in 129 games (97 starts) for UNC Wilmington, averaging 12.3 points (.639 FG%) and 9.8 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game. Cacok was a two-time All-CAA First Team honoree and three-time CAA All-Defensive Team selection for UNCW, and as a sophomore in 2016-17, he shot an NCAA single-season record 80.0 percent (184-230) from the field.

Holman played four years for Mississippi State, appearing in 124 games (78 starts), where he averaged 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 21.1 minutes. He tallied 12 double-doubles for his career and blocked at least two shots in 61 career games.