Lakers Sign Avery Bradley

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Avery Bradley, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Bradley owns career averages of 12.0 points (.436 FG%, .364 3P%), 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 522 games (449 starts) for the Celtics, Pistons, Clippers and Grizzlies. In 63 games for the Clippers and Grizzlies last season, Bradley notched 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.2 minutes. He played in 39 career playoff games for Boston, notching 12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.1 minutes.