Lakers Sign Troy Daniels and Jared Dudley

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Troy Daniels and Jared Dudley, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Daniels appeared in 51 games (one start) with Phoenix last season, averaging 6.2 points (.381 3P%) and 1.4 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game. The VCU alumnus is a career 40 percent three-point shooter and was the only player in the NBA last season with at least 70 three-pointers made in fewer than 770 minutes. In 292 career games (20 starts) for the Rockets, Timberwolves, Hornets, Grizzlies and Suns, Daniels owns career averages of 7.0 points (.411 FG%, .402 3P%), and 1.3 rebounds.

In 59 games (25 starts) for Brooklyn last season, Dudley averaged 4.9 points (.423 FG%), 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes. The San Diego native owns career averages of 7.7 points (.465 FG%, .392 3P%), 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 847 games (285 starts) for Charlotte, Phoenix, the LA Clippers, Milwaukee, Washington and Brooklyn.