Lakers Sign Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, and Danny Green

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, and Danny Green, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Cook owns career averages of 7.4 points (.418 3P%), 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 121 games (28 starts) for the Mavericks, Pelicans, and Warriors, and was a member of the 2018 Warriors championship team. Last season, Cook tallied 6.9 points (.405 3P%), 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

A four-time All-Star (2015-18), Cousins has played in 565 career games (543 starts) for Sacramento, New Orleans, and Golden State, averaging 21.2 points (.461 FG%), 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. The two-time All-NBA Second Team selection (2015-16) helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games and was voted to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2011.

Green played and started 80 games for the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors last season, averaging 10.3 points (.455 3P%), 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. The 10-year veteran was also a member of the 2014 Spurs championship team and was voted to the All-Defensive Second Team in 2017.