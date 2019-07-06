Lakers Re-Sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Caldwell-Pope played in all 82 games last season, averaging 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. One of 14 players to make at least 150 three pointers in each of the last three seasons, Caldwell-Pope has notched 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 156 games (97 starts) in his two seasons with the Lakers.

In 75 games (62 starts) last season, McGee averaged a career-high 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks (5th in the NBA) in 22.3 minutes. Ranking third in the NBA in field goal percentage at 62.4 percent, McGee joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the only Lakers players to shoot over 60 percent with at least 600 field goal attempts in a single season.