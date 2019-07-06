Lakers Acquire Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired forward Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, the draft rights to De'Andre Hunter, two first round picks, a first-round pick swap right and cash. As part of the trade, the Lakers also sent Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones, Moritz Wagner and a future second round draft pick to the Wizards, who in return, sent cash consideration to the Pelicans.

"Anthony Davis is arguably the most dominant all-around young player in today's NBA," said Pelinka. "Anthony represents everything we stand for, with his unwavering commitment to excellence as both a person and athlete. This is a historic moment for the Lakers franchise, and we couldn't be more proud to have him."

A three-time All-NBA First Team honoree (2015, ‘17, ‘18), six-time NBA All-Star and one-time Olympic Gold Medalist for Team USA (2012), Davis has averaged 23.7 points (.517 FG%), 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals over his seven-year career in the NBA.

Last season, Davis played and started in 56 games for New Orleans, averaging 25.9 points (.517 FG%), 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 steals in 33.0 minutes. A three-time league-leader in blocks, Davis was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team in 2018, while earning Second Team honors in 2015 and 2017. Additionally, he has been voted Western Conference Player of the Month twice, coming in back-to-back months in February and March of 2018, and has earned the league’s Player of the Week award on five occasions. In 2017, he was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA All-Star Game after scoring a record 52 points in the game.

Originally from Chicago, IL, Davis was selected first overall in the 2012 NBA Draft and went on to earn First Team All-Rookie honors after totaling 20 double-doubles with averages of 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assist per game.

In his lone season at Kentucky, Davis was voted as the consensus National Player of the Year and a First Team All-American after leading the Wildcats to the 2012 NCAA Championship. The NABC and SEC Defensive Player of the Year was also SEC Player of the Year, tallying 14.2 points (.623 FG%), 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists in 40 games.