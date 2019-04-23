Lakers Statement Regarding Luke Walton

Official Lakers Release
Posted: Apr 22, 2019

EL SEGUNDO - In response to media inquiries, the Lakers issue the following statement:

“This alleged incident took place before Luke Walton was the Head Coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. At no time before or during his employment here was this allegation reported to the Lakers. If it had been, we would have immediately commenced an investigation and notified the NBA. Since Luke Walton is now under contract to another team, we will have no further comment.”

