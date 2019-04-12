Los Angeles Lakers and Luke Walton Mutually Agree to Part Ways

EL SEGUNDO — The Los Angeles Lakers and Luke Walton have mutually agreed to part ways, it was announced today by Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka.

"We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years," said Pelinka. "We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward."

"I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers," said Walton. "This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family."