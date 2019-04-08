Michael Mendoza Wins 2019 Toyota Skills Challenge

LOS ANGELES – During halftime of tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz, Michael Mendoza of Orange, CA won a 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE by scoring 13 points in the Toyota Skills Challenge Finals.

Mendoza competed against three other contestants tonight, after qualifying based on their scores from previous Toyota Skills Challenge Contests throughout the season.

The brand new 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE was awarded courtesy of the Southern California Toyota Dealers. Toyota and the Lakers have been suiting up together for over 42 years.