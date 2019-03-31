Lakers Sign Jemerrio Jones

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Jemerrio Jones, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Jones appeared in 47 games (six starts) for the South Bay Lakers this season, averaging 9.4 points, a team-leading 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 24.7 minutes. Jones tallied double-digit rebounds in 21 games and finished the season with 15 double-doubles. The former WAC Player of the Year grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds twice on the season and scored a career-high 21 points on March 21 vs. Stockton.

The Lakers roster stands at 17, including two two-way players.