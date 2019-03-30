Lakers Statement on LeBron James

The following statement was issued today by Lakers President of Basketball Operations, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Lakers General Manager, Rob Pelinka:

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”

James will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip to New Orleans and Oklahoma City.