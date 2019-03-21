Lakers Sign Scott Machado

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Scott Machado to a 10-day contract, it was announced today.

Machado ranks second in the NBA G League with 8.0 assists per game, adding 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 45 contests (25 starts) this season. The reigning G League Player of the Week has averaged 22.3 points (.471 FG%), 13.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals in his last four games, all victories for the South Bay Lakers. On March 11 at Wisconsin, Machado notched a career- high 40 points (14-22 FG, 4-10 3FG) with a season-high 16 assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Lakers roster stands at 17, including two two-way players.