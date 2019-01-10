LeBron James Leads Western Conference in Second Fan Returns of NBA All-Star Voting

NEW YORK – The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo have expanded their conference leads in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with those voters completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Players may vote for their teammates or themselves. Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In the second fan returns, James leads all players with 2,779,812 votes to maintain the top spot in the Western Conference frontcourt. Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Dončić (2,220,077) continues to rank second in the West frontcourt and has climbed to second among all West players. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George (1,859,216) has moved up to third place in the West frontcourt, followed by the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (1,717,968) in fourth place and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (1,564,347) in fifth place.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry (2,094,158) has increased his lead among West guards, while the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose (1,986,840) remains in second place. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden (1,674,660) and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook (1,494,382) are still in third and fourth place, respectively.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will follow last year’s format: The two team captains will draft rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their picks regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. Details about the NBA All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during TNT NBA Tip-Off, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The network will announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

FRONTCOURT 1. LeBron James 2,779,812 2. Luka Dončić 2,220,077 3. Paul George 1,859,216 4. Kevin Durant 1,717,968 5. Anthony Davis 1,564,347 6. Steven Adams 1,034,014 7. Nikola Jokić 740,918 8. Kyle Kuzma 584,842 9. Draymond Green 411,131 10. DeMarcus Cousin 276,849

BACKCOURT 1. Stephen Curry 2,094,158 2. Derrick Rose 1,986,840 3. James Harden 1,674,660 4. Russell Westbrook 1,494,382 5. Klay Thompson 706,960 6. Damian Lillard 610,839 7. DeMar DeRozan 594,012 8. Lonzo Ball 529,164 9. Devin Booker 310,944 10. Chris Paul 306,808

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google began on Dec. 25 and concludes on Jan. 21. The third and final fan voting update will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 17.

During the voting period, five “2-for-1 Days” allow fans to have their votes count twice. The remaining 2-for-1 Days, which are designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET, take place today, tomorrow and Jan. 21 through all voting platforms. The other 2-for-1 Days were held on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.