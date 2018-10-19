Lakers Sign Johnathan Williams to Two-Way Contract; Waive Travis Wear

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract, it was announced today. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on forward Travis Wear.

Williams (6-9, 230) played in all six preseason games for the Lakers, averaging 6.8 points (.516 FG%) and 4.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have up to two players under two-way contracts on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. The Lakers roster remains at 16, including two two-way players.