Lakers Waive Luol Deng

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on forward Luol Deng, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

“We want to thank Luol for his time with the Lakers,” said Pelinka. “We made this move to further our future salary cap and roster flexibility, as we continue to build this Lakers team according to our current overall vision.”

Acquired as a free agent in 2016, Deng appeared in 57 career games (50 starts) for the Lakers, averaging 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.3 minutes.