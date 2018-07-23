Lakers Sign Michael Beasley

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Michael Beasley, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Beasley played in 74 games (30 starts) for the Knicks last season, averaging 13.2 points (.507 FG%), 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per game. Named to the 2008-09 All-Rookie First Team, Beasley has appeared in 583 career games (236 starts) for the HEAT, Timberwolves, Suns, Rockets, Bucks and Knicks, with averages of 12.7 points (.464 FG%), 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.4 minutes.

“Michael adds another component of versatility to our deep roster,” said Pelinka. “His length and ability to guard multiple positions, stretch the floor, play-make and create his own shot are all essential characteristics for us. Coming off one of the finest years of his career, we think Michael is poised to have a very exciting and strong season for us.”

A native of Prince George’s County, MD, Beasley went on to play one season collegiately at Kansas State, earning consensus First Team All-America honors in 2007-08. The Big 12 Player of the year started all 33 games, tallying 26.2 points (.532 FG%), an NCAA-leading 12.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists in 31.5 minutes per game.