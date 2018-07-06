Issac Bonga works out for the Los Angeles Lakers on May 24th, 2018 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.
Lakers Acquire Isaac Bonga in Trade with Philadelphia

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired guard Isaac Bonga from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a 2019 second round draft pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Originally selected by the 76ers with this year’s No. 39 draft pick, Bonga averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Fraport Skyliners in Germany last season. Bonga has also competed internationally with the German National Team in qualifying rounds of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

