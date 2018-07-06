Lakers Sign Rajon Rondo

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Rajon Rondo, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“We are thrilled to have Rajon bring his off-the-charts basketball IQ to the Lakers,” said Pelinka. “He has a proven ability to play at an elite level during playoff and championship runs, and that is a highly valued skill. Rajon is also respected around the NBA as an extremely hard worker and relentless competitor and that mentality is key to how we want build our roster.”

Rondo appeared in 65 games (63 starts) with New Orleans last season, averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.2 minutes. The 12-year NBA veteran ranked sixth in total assists (533) last season, including an NBA season-high 25 assists on December 27 against the Brooklyn Nets.

A four-time NBA All-Star, Rondo has played in 779 career games (697 starts) for Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago and New Orleans, tallying averages of 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.8 minutes, while leading the NBA in assists three times (2011-12, ‘12-13, ‘15-16) and steals once (2009-10). For his career, he currently ranks 23rd in NBA history in total assists (6,608) and fourth among active players (trailing only Chris Paul, LeBron James and Tony Parker).

A member of the 2008 NBA Champion Boston Celtics, Rondo earned All-NBA Third Team honors in 2011-12 and is a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team honoree (2009-10, ’10-11), also earning Second Team honors twice (2008-09, ’11-12). The University of Kentucky product was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team after being selected by Phoenix with the 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.