Lakers Sign Isaac Bonga

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Isaac Bonga, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

The 39th overall pick in this years’ NBA Draft, Bonga was acquired from Philadelphia today in exchange for a 2019 second round draft pick and cash considerations. Bonga joins the Lakers from Fraport Skyliners in Germany and has competed internationally with the German National Team in qualifying rounds of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Bonga is expected to join the Lakers summer league team in Las Vegas for their opening contest versus Philadelphia, tomorrow at 8:30 p.m.