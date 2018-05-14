Lakers to Participate in California Classic Summer League

The Lakers will play in the inaugural California Classic Summer League at the Sacramento Kings’ Golden 1 Center from July 2-5.

The Lakers will face every other member of the four-team field, beginning with an 8 p.m. matchup with the event hosts on Monday, July 2.

L.A. will then face the Miami Heat on Tuesday, July 3, at 6 p.m. before getting a day off for Fourth of July. It will conclude its slate against the Golden State Warriors at noon on Thursday, July 5.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets on Kings.com, beginning in May 17. For additional ticketing information, call (888) 91 – KINGS.

While Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma will not participate in Summer League this year, the Lakers will have plenty of young talent available for the roster.

Josh Hart and Thomas Bryant are expected to be participate in Summer League this July, and will likely be joined by whichever rookies are drafted by the Lakers in June.

The Lakers won’t have time to rest after their four days in Sacramento, as they will also look to defend their title at the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from July 6-17.