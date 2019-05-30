Lakers Announce 2019–20 Preseason Schedule Presented by Delta Air Lines

EL SEGUNDO — The Los Angeles Lakers today announced the team’s preseason schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers will open the preseason on October 5 as guests of the Golden State Warriors in the first-ever game held at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Los Angeles will then head to China for the 13th edition of the NBA China Games, with two contests versus the Brooklyn Nets in Shanghai and Shenzhen. The games will mark the team’s second trip to China following their visit in 2013, when they played two preseason games in Beijing and Shanghai. The Lakers will round out the preseason with two home games against the Warriors before closing the preseason with an October 18 matchup in San Francisco.

The complete 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers preseason schedule is below (all times pacific):

Date Opponent City Arena Time October 5 at Golden State San Franciso Chase Center 5:30 p.m. October 10 vs. Brooklyn Shanghai, China Mercedes-Benz Arena 4:30 a.m. October 12 vs. Brooklyn Shenzhen, China Universiade Sports Center 4:30 a.m. October 14 vs. Golden State Los Angeles STAPLES Center 7:30 p.m. October 16 vs. Golden State Los Angeles STAPLES Center 7:30 p.m. October 18 at Golden State San Francisco Chase Center 7:30 p.m.

Ticket information for the games at STAPLES Center will be available at a later date.