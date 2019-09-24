Los Angeles Lakers to Hold Second Annual Pride Night

The Los Angeles Lakers will hold their second annual Pride Night on Wednesday, October 16 when the team plays the Golden State Warriors at STAPLES Center. The Lakers will celebrate diversity, inclusion and unity by hosting members and supporters from the LGBTQ community. Additionally, the Pride Night Celebration will include special in-game entertainment, giveaways and more.

Friends and prominent members of the LGBTQ community will be in attendance to celebrate the evening including fans from the Trevor Project and the LGBT Center of Los Angeles. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will perform the National Anthem and LAMBDA (Los Angeles Gay Basketball League) will also be in attendance.

During the game, the annual “Laces of Unity” Award will be presented by last year’s recipient Jason Collins, to Robbie Rogers. Rogers became the first openly gay man to compete in a top-tier North American professional sports league when he played his first match for the LA Galaxy in May 2013. The Laces of Unity Award recognizes individuals in the sports community who have significantly contributed to the LGBTQ community.

In addition, all fans in attendance will receive a Lakers Pride Night unity LED bracelet.

