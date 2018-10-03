Join us for Lakers Live presented by Budweiser where you'll be able to take photos with the Lakers Girls, a championship trophy, and a Lakers Legend. Stick around to participate in other fun games with prizes on the LA Live Concourse. It all takes place across from STAPLES Center from 4-7pm. Dates for Lakers Live are listed below:

Thursday, October 25 vs. Denver

Wednesday, October 31 vs. Dallas

Thursday, February 21 vs. Houston

Friday, March 1 vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, March 9 vs. Boston

Sunday, April 7 vs. Utah

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Portland

*Dates subject to change or cancellation. More information will be available the week prior to each Lakers Live presented by Budweiser.