Lakers Live

Official Lakers Release
Posted: Oct 03, 2018

Join us for Lakers Live presented by Budweiser where you'll be able to take photos with the Lakers Girls, a championship trophy, and a Lakers Legend. Stick around to participate in other fun games with prizes on the LA Live Concourse. It all takes place across from STAPLES Center from 4-7pm. Dates for Lakers Live are listed below:

  • Thursday, October 25 vs. Denver
  • Wednesday, October 31 vs. Dallas
  • Thursday, February 21 vs. Houston
  • Friday, March 1 vs. Milwaukee
  • Saturday, March 9 vs. Boston
  • Sunday, April 7 vs. Utah
  • Tuesday, April 9 vs. Portland

*Dates subject to change or cancellation. More information will be available the week prior to each Lakers Live presented by Budweiser.

Tags
Lakers

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Lakers