Julio Aceves Wins 2022 Toyota Skills Challenge Finals

During halftime of the 4/8/22 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Julio Aceves of Torrance, CA won an all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra by scoring 51 points in the Toyota Skills Challenge Finals.

Aceves competed against three other contestants tonight, after qualifying based on their scores from previous Toyota Skills Challenge Contests throughout the season.

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra was awarded courtesy of the Southern California Toyota Dealers. Toyota and the Lakers have been suiting up together for over 45 years.