Comerica's Women's Business Awards 2021 - July

The Comerica Bank Women's Business Awards Program recognizes women in leadership in Southern California, in tribute to their contributions. Please see below for this month’s honorees.

Beth Houpis — Woman of Promise

The Comerica Bank Woman of Promise is Beth Houpis, an absolute star in the workplace and an even better human being. As Senior Vice President of Sales at NuOrder, Beth has had tons of success in roles that have traditionally been dominated by men, has been consistently recognized as a leader in her field, and has ascended the corporate ladder at a neck breaking pace. Beth has excelled and been promoted across Yahoo, LinkedIn, Cornerstone on Demand, and NuOrder, and continues to be a charismatic leader. Congratulations Beth!

Kristina Royce — Woman of Business

The Comerica Bank Woman of Business is Kristina Royce, Partner at Blank Rome LLP. Kristina is an outstanding attorney, having distinguished herself in a highly competitive field as one of the leaders in matrimonial and family law in Los Angeles. Kristina’s recent recognitions include being honored in The Hollywood Reporter, Super Lawyers, Lawdragon among the industry’s elite and recognized by Chambers USA, as “Band 3 for Los Angeles, Family, Matrimonial Law.” Congratulations Kristina!

Grace Moss — Woman of Diversity

The Comerica Bank Woman of Diversity is Grace Moss, Vice President, Equity & Inclusion at WarnerMedia. Grace has over 20 years of TV experience, including 10 years in Diversity & Inclusion at one of the largest media companies in the world. She has an academic background in ethnic studies at a top-tier university with extensive hands-on expertise in diversity pipeline programs and employee resource groups. Grace truly stands out through the passion she puts into her work. Congratulations Grace!

Delores Morton — Woman of Philanthropy

The Comerica Bank Woman of Philanthropy is Delores Morton, CEO of Step Up, a leading mentorship organization for teen girls. Delores has 20 years of experience as a nonprofit executive. She has made lasting differences at numerous organizations with her exceptional leadership. Over the years, Delores has helped Fortune 500 companies with their philanthropic platforms and was even honored by President Barack Obama as a 2012 Champion of Change. Congratulations Delores!

Keely Cat-Wells — Woman of Entrepreneurship

The Comerica Bank Woman of Entrepreneurship is Keely Cat-Wells, Keely is the Founder and CEO of C Talent, a Hollywood based talent management company that represents high profile Deaf and Disabled talent, as well as provides Access and Disability inclusion consulting services to major companies. Keely’s mission is to change the way the world views disability, and to normalize disabled people being experts in subjects beyond disability. Most recently, Keely has been recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe Entertainment 2021 honoree. Congratulations Keely!