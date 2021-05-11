Comerica's Women's Business Awards 2021

The Comerica Bank Women's Business Awards Program recognizes women in leadership in Southern California, in tribute to their contributions. Please see below for this month’s honorees.

Linda Deitch — Woman of Business

The Comerica Bank Woman of Business is Linda Deitch, Senior Partner at the Loeb&Loeb firm in Los Angeles. Linda is a trailblazer for women in law. She has been recognized several times for her success, including “Women of Influence” by Best Lawyers and named “Best Lawyer” in Trusts and Estates Law.

Jamie Hernandez Bache — Woman of Diversity

The Comerica Bank Woman of Diversity is Jamie Hernandez Bache, a long-time Lakers fan, who works for WarnerMedia in Production Equity and Inclusion. Before WarnerMedia, Jamie worked at NBCUniversal, and was the Southern California Leader of APA, directing a large team of committee members to celebrate the contributions of talented Asian Americans in the industry.

Kelly Bruno — Woman of Philanthropy

The Comerica Bank Woman of Philanthropy is Kelly Bruno, National Health Foundation President and CEO. Kelly’s accomplishments are endless with this Los Angeles non-profit that works to improve the health of under-served communities, including the innovation of a top-tier recuperative care program. She has truly made an indelible impression during her 13-year tenure.

Lindy Huang Werges — Woman of Entrepreneurship

The Comerica Bank Woman of Entrepreneurship is Lindy Huang Werges, our Women’s Business Awards biggest supporter! Lindy is the founder of Integritas Resources and co-founder of Zen Yoga Strap. Her advocacy efforts focus on diversity & inclusion; women’s initiatives and empowerment to achieve equity and parity; mentoring for women entrepreneurs and professionals, and providing educational resources and professional development for economically disadvantaged and under resourced teens.

Michelle Edgar — Woman of Promise

The Comerica Bank Woman of Promise is Michelle Edgar, a successful executive in the Entertainment industry. As Vice President of Brand Marketing at Epic Records, Michelle not only works hard in leading creative campaigns for some of the biggest names in music, but she also chose to empower herself further by enrolling in UCLA Law this past year.