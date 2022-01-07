Comerica Bank Women's Business Awards November 2021 Honorees

The Comerica Bank Woman of Business is Mary Craig Calkins. Mary is a distinguished attorney and a champion of women’s advancement. Mary oversees multi-faceted insurance activities for major film, television, and broadcasting companies, including highly publicized claims that spawned the #metoo movement. Mary currently serves as the second female national revenue officer of the American Bar Association section of litigation in its almost 50-year history. Julie Holt, accepted the award on Mary's behalf.

The Comerica Bank Woman of Promise is LA County deputy probation officer, Serrina Hart. Serrina has served many years as a devoted volunteer for the LA Mission Homeless Shelter and uses one unit of her own investment properties to house homeless women in the city of Los Angeles. Serrina's uncle, Robert Bruce Hart, accepted the award on her behalf.

The Comerica Bank Woman of Philanthropy is Candace Newman, CEO and founder of Live Out L!ve, an LA-based non-profit that is forging the path to bring better representation to the music industry. Her mission is to continue to serve as an inspirational voice while carving out a own path in the live music industry and beyond.

The Comerica Bank Woman of Entrepreneurship is Caron Ng, CEO of Nu‐Set inc, the only certified woman‐owned lock manufacturer, distributor, and security solution company in the us. Recognized for blending her industry expertise with visionary thinking, she has successfully established Nu‐Set among one of the leading global lock brands in a traditional male‐dominated and conglomerate world.

The Comerica Bank Woman of Diversity is Sonia Kang, fashion designer and founder of Mixed Up Clothing. Mixed Up Clothing is a mission-driven childrenswear brand that draws from Sonia’s rich multicultural heritage as an afrolatina and utilizes fashion as a lens to diverse and inclusive stories. During the pandemic, she was one of the first designers in LA to make the shift to PPE’s by making 20k fabric facemasks and donating them to communities that needed our support.