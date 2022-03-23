Comerica Bank Women's Business Awards January 2022 Honorees

The Comerica Bank Woman of Entrepreneurship is Eryn Young, founder of Just Muv, an organization that positively impacts surrounding communities through health promotion, fitness and kids programming, and event planning. Through her work, she also created Flip, a program that leverages sports to combat childhood obesity. Eryn currently oversees her own podcast featuring various experts to educate people on health & wellness while coping with the pandemic.

The Comerica Bank Woman of Philanthropy is Mel Culpepper, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Hollywood. Mel goes above and beyond her duties as CEO by overseeing the daily operations of the organization. During her 15-year tenure at Boys and Girls Club, Mel has built and maintained a diverse and inclusive board of directors and senior leadership team; built the foundation for long-term financial sustainability; secured funding and fostered programs that reflect the changing demographics of the community.

The Comerica Bank Woman of Business is Monica Bullock, Senior Labor and Employment Attorney with the national law firm, Jackson Lewis. Monica began her career with Littler Mendelson before putting her professional life on hold to focus on her family. For more than a decade, Monica dedicated herself to raising her eight children while also serving many years as a foster parent. Now, back as an attorney, Monica spends her free time counseling individuals as part of the “soul care” ministry at her church.

The Comerica Bank Woman of Promise is Dr. Vanessa Marroquin Williams, Principal of Orange Grove Elementary. As a first-generation American, the hurdles began at a young age for Dr. Williams. Through grit, ambition, and passion, she navigated the educational system and continued to amaze her family. Dr. Williams went on to be the recipient of a Bachelors, two Masters, and ultimately her Doctorate in Education. Currently, her biggest focus has been her students and education, and she is only going to continue her commitment in making a greater impact in the district.

The Comerica Bank Woman of Diversity is Evelyn Santos, founder of Gentefy, as she’s determined to create community-driven economic empowerment within marginalized Hispanic communities. Evelyn and her husband, Barney, created an artisan food hall and restaurant incubator program called Blvd Mrkt in the city of Montebello. They paired existing successful local businesses with entrepreneurs just starting in the restaurant industry. Today, Blvd Mrkt is home to numerous incubator restaurants, all focused on quality ethnic and urban cuisine.