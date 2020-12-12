Lakers vs. Clippers (12/11/20)

Preseason Postgame Notes - Lakers vs. Clippers (12/11/20)

Posted: Dec 11, 2020

After an early lead and then trailing through the middle of the game, the Lakers pulled ahead in the 4th quarter and held on to win 87-81 over the Clippers in their first preseason game.

  • Started Dennis Schröder, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell.
  • Lakers played a total of 9 players, with Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker leading the team in minutes.
  • After feeding off the energy of Montrezl Harrell in the first half (9 points, 10 rebounds in first half), the 4th quarter featured repeated drives by Talen Horton-Tucker into the paint.
  • A close game throughout, neither team led by double digits.
  • Both teams shot 35.7%. Lakers had 17 turnovers, but Clippers had 25.
  • Lakers leading scorers, THT with 19 points, Kuzma with 18 points, Harrell with 13 points.
  • Last season’s South Bay Lakers Talen Horton-Tucker, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Devontae Cacok combined for 28 points and 19 rebounds.
  • Per Lakers Reporter Mike Trudell - Alex Caruso slipped in the first half and has a sore hip flexor; they decided not to put him back in the game, but it’s nothing serious.
  • LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Markieff Morris, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Marc Gasol were held out of the game.

