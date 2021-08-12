Lakers Summer Loses in Las Vegas

It was a close one in Las Vegas between the coasts. Ultimately, the Los Angeles Lakers dropped the Summer League match to the New York Knicks, 91-82.

Devontae Cacok (14 pts, 5 reb) and Vic Law (14 pts, 4 reb) were the Lakers leading scorers on the night. Right behind them was Trevelin Queen (13 pts). Offensively speaking, four Lakers hit double digits.

Mac McClung (7 reb) and Yoeli Childs (5 reb) brought the defensive aspect to the floor. The team kept their turnovers to 10, seven less than the Knicks.

The summer squad had a tough time converting from beyond the arc and grabbing rebounds. But they kept their fouls on lock and looked to distribute the ball, clocking in 24 assists to New York's 19.

The team returns to the Vegas stage on Friday versus the Clippers.