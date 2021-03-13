Postgame Notes: Pacers 100, Lakers 105 (3/12/21)

After trailing much of the game, the Lakers took the lead in the 4th and sealed the win down the stretch with a KCP steal and free throws. Lakers defeat Pacers.

Kyle Kuzma had 15 points in the 4th quarter, on his way to 24 points on the night and 13 rebounds. Kuzma shot 3-6 from 3 and had 2 steals.

LeBron James had a cold shooting night, but ended up with 18 points, 10 assists, and 11 free throw attempts (7-11).

Montrezl Harrell with another efficient night, 8-11 shooting for 17 points and added 6 rebounds. Trezz also shined defensively with 3 blocks. Harrell is now shooting 62.9 percent from the field this season, ranking fourth in the NBA.

In the starting line-up, Damian Jones ends the game with 7 points and Markieff Morris had 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Lakers 39 free throw attempts and 30 made free throws were both season highs. Indiana was 18-21.

Indiana entered the game 2nd in the NBA in steals, averaging 8.7 per game, and had 7 tonight.

Indiana was 3rd in blocks (5.9), behind Lakers (6.1), entering the game, and got 4 tonight to 5 for the Lakers.

This is the 10th time the Lakers have won a game this season in which they trailed by double-digits.

Lakers were 21-33 at the rim, to18-26 for Indiana. Entering the game, Indiana was averaging 2nd-most baskets in the restricted area (21.3), behind NOP (21.5). Lakers are 3rd (20.0).

Lakers led in bench points, 54-25.

Alex Caruso left the game and did not return with a head contusion after a collision in the 2nd quarter. Caruso was +7 in his 7 minutes.

After falling behind by 12, the Lakers get to the basket, including 3 scores by Harrell to cut the deficit to 86-88. Kuzma hits 2 3's and gets 2 more baskets to highlight a Lakers run to a 98-93 lead. Lakers held the lead and sealed the game with a KCP steal off an inbound pass. Lakers score 34 in the 4th and win 105-100. Starters: Damian Jones, Markieff Morris, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

AD and Gasol were not available to play.

