Lakers Out-of-Luck Against the Bucks

The addition of Andre Drummond really tipped things off in a positive and energetic tone tonight. When the Lakers hit the floor to face the Bucks without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they grabbed the game with a stronghold in the first and second quarter. But their grip let up and the gamed closed with Milwaukee on top, 112-97.

The Lake Show squad was strong on defense and impactful from three early on. At the start, the guys were 8-for-12 from the arc, led by Markieff Morris (15 pts, 6 reb) and Wesley Matthews (9 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl). And the guys held the Bucks to 38.6% from the field led by Alex Caruso and Montrezl Harrell (19 pts, 5 reb) and Dre.

Drummond left the game and didn't return to the latter half. The Lake Show's newest member suffered a right big toe contusion. Things got dicey right around this time and there was an influx of turnovers from Los Angeles and all-around less urgency when protecting their side of the floor, and the team's success from the triple dramatically decreased.

Outside the loss, there were a few moments of Lakers Basketball. Despite wins and losses, Kyle Kuzma (16 pts, 7 reb), Dennis Schröder (17 pts, 8 ast), and Trezz have been fundamental when it comes to producing some sort of consistency — tonight was no different. The closeness between the Lakers' and Bucks' overall assists, rebounds, and fast-break points was telling of the job these three did. But it was the disparity in field goals, triples, and points in the paint that cost the Purple and Gold the game.

When asked after the game what he was going to say to his team as they face a difficult slew of games without Bron and AD, Coach Frank Vogel responded, "We're about the guys in the uniform. We're a deep team ... we're gonna believe in one another and we expect to win."

The guys have an affinity for winning away from home and take pride in shutting down consecutive losses. As they head off for a 7-game road trip, there's hope the guys will channel their deep talent and innate chemistry into some victories. Back on Friday, Lakers Family.