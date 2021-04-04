Lakers Can’t Find Offensive Rhythm, Lose to Clippers

Easter Sunday was interrupted by the Lake Show this afternoon — can't spend a family holiday without your Lakers Family. Although, the game didn't end as one would hope and the Purple and Gold fell to the Clippers 104-86.

Speaking of family, Marcus Morris (22 pts, 7 reb) of the Clippers led the way to their victory over his brother Markieff Morris (9 pts, 5 reb) and the Lakers; but that's not to say Markieff didn’t give his big brother a run for his money in the beginning of the game. The Clippers optimized their opportunities from three, going 50% from the arc. The cross-town team also challenged the Lakers defensively. Their strict defense and dominance under the boards made it incredibly difficult for the team to get moving and grooving offensively.

As of late, the Lakers have had to face some funky obstacles: no LeBron James and Anthony Davis, no Andre Drummond... Marc Gasol (11 pts) Dennis Schröder (8 pts, 7 ast) and Alex Caruso (8 pts) have only recently rejoined the lineup, and with these changing circumstances, the Lakers have worked to be extremely pliable.

In terms of a smaller rotation, it was Montrezl Harrell (19 pts, 6 reb) and Talen Horton-Tucker (16 pts, 5 reb) that had consistent offensive performances in today's match. Both Lakers approached the lane with urgency and contributed to the team's 40 points in the paint.

This was the second "away" game in their seven-game road trip. The team is taking on the East Coast next week.