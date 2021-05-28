Lakers Light Up for First Playoff Game Back at Home

The Lakers Family hasn't experienced a playoff game in STAPLES Center for eight years — that all changed tonight. The Lake Show took Game 3 from their arena in DTLA, defeating Phoenix 109-95.

The series is now 2-1.

As for the scoring, that aspect of the game was charged by Anthony Davis (34 pts, 11 reb). AD may have carved his initials into the rim tonight because he was up there for much of the evening. He generated the offense, drove with intention, when the shot didn't convert, he was often still there for the putback. Davis wasn't only hanging around the offensive glass, he was very protective of the rim on the defensive end as well.

LeBron James (21 pts, 9 ast) was also a frequent flyer in the paint. The King headed in with confidence. He drew the foul when he had to, and outmaneuvered his multiple defenders going 9-for-19 from the field with 16 points in the paint. And if he wasn't scoring, he was assisting — leading the team tonight. Dennis Schröder (20 pts) was right there behind AD and LBJ as the third scorer on the night. Schröder was also driving. He used his speed and cunningness to get through, while the other two used their power.

LeBron James doing LeBron James things. pic.twitter.com/EyZvO0yQb7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 28, 2021

The Lakers improved their shooting tonight but suffered a bit from the arc. In all honesty, the paint belonged to the Purple and Gold — on both ends. The guys scored 58 points in the paint and outrebounded Phoenix by almost 20.

King set from the first shot. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/jubU249Q1D — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 28, 2021

It was the whole team's defense that fed the offense. Los Angeles was one cohesive unit on the floor. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wesley Matthews (8 pts) did an impressive job on Devin Booker (19 pts). The team kept their composure for the full 48 and grabbed the lead early and often — their largest lead being 21.

Strike Fast pic.twitter.com/1aAmvb5mPZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 28, 2021

That Lakers' energy was in the air tonight. At home, with fans, this is playoffs. Game 4 is Sunday in Los Angeles.