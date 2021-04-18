Lakers Lay it Down Against Jazz in Overtime Win

Did you catch the Lake Show battle this Saturday afternoon? With 3.5 seconds left in the game, it was tied, and then — overtime. Yes, this battle was a good one that ended in a Lakers win over the Utah Jazz, 127-115.

Dennis Schröder (25 pts, 8 ast, 6 reb) took his team to overtime with one (of many) of his drives through the key. The dime disher switched things up today, his eyes were dialed in on the lane as he drove with speed to the rim repeatedly. Dennis also had 2 blocks today, an unusual stat from the point guard.

Today's match was yet again, lined with injury. The Lakers were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Jared Dudley. The Utah Jazz was missing Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors, and Mike Conley.

The Lakers' persistence in the paint gave them their edge in today's afternoon contest. The guys dressed in purple and gold had 64 points in the key compared to Utah's 38. A big reason for this (no pun intended) was Andre Drummond (27 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl). The leading scorer of the day played some serious bully ball in the paint and spent a lot of time on the glass. Outside the key, Drummond was very attentive as it pertained to loose balls. A few times, Dre swooped in, picked off the pass and threw it down ahead of the pack.

Penguins can’t fly, but Andre can. pic.twitter.com/GjGgV4v0dz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 17, 2021

Ahead of the pack is a prerequisite of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's (25 pts, 5 reb) game. He was also a big offensive generator this afternoon. In fact, Caldwell-Pope moved to the 5th most three-pointers in franchise history this Saturday. He knocked down five on the day. From the field, Kentavious went 8-for-18 on the game.

Dre dropping dimes. KCP catching fire. pic.twitter.com/HDnqhpdm0O — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 17, 2021

A special shoutout goes to Markieff Morris (10 pts 12 reb) though. Keef missed the Lake Show's last game against Boston due to a left ankle sprain, but he returned to the floor tonight and brought out his Morris grit in full force. Keef led his team in rebounds today. He was a defensive anchor during his 37 minutes on the floor.

A Lakers victory is the best way to close out a Saturday. Go enjoy the rest of your weekend, Lakers Fam.