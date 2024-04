Coming off their run to the National Championship, Duke’s Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones are expected to be some of the first players taken in the upcoming NBA Draft. Laura Keeley — the Blue Devils beat writer for the Raleigh News & Observer — joined The Popcorn Machine to give some analysis on the trio. Tune in for the breakdown of everything from Okafor’s dominant post game to Winslow’s sticky defense.