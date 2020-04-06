The Point: A Look Inside LeBron’s School Reveals A Lot More About Him

The words themselves are powerful. To speak the words to someone—“I promise”—calls for meaningful concurrent eye contact and can form the basis for marital vows.

The words becoming even more powerful these days is a testament to what LeBron James has done with them.

It can be difficult to keep track of all the elements associated with the I PROMISE umbrella created by the LeBron James Family Foundation. When it was revealed two months ago that Kent State University was guaranteeing four years of free college tuition to the first class in the I PROMISE Program (alongside a similar offer from the University of Akron), most media outlets misreported it as a grant for James’ recently opened and widely heralded I PROMISE School. That school currently has only third- through fifth-graders and is planned to expand only to eighth-graders.

Kent State was making this offer to kids already in 11th grade. That’s how old the inaugural third-graders in James’ I PROMISE Program are. Without having set up an actual school back in 2011, James began fully supporting and shepherding at-risk Akron public-school third-graders toward college as well as he knew how then.

He has been at this for that long, trying to address societal shortcomings he knows through personal experience and pain.

The I PROMISE School (IPS), opened in 2018, is the culmination of all that James learned along the way—and its initial tribulations and triumphs are now being chronicled in a new way.

A documentary series of the school’s first year is part of the Monday launch for Quibi, a quick-bite streaming site for mobile. The first three of 15 short-form episodes (each shorter than 10 minutes) about the school were released Monday and will be followed by one new episode each weekday. (Anthony Davis can also be found on Quibi through Jennifer Lopez’s new “Thanks a Million” show in which 10 celebrities each gift $100,000 to someone who impacted his or her life.)

At a time when James’ most familiar method of inspiration is missing with no NBA basketball because of COVID-19, the kids and staff at his school offer a vehicle to viewers to find a different sort of uplift.

James’ mother, Gloria, says in the first episode: “LeBron, I see him in these kids in a sense. An initial, maybe, lack of hope in their future.” However, when kids are propped up—and sometimes they physically need to be after they melt down at school—transformations can begin.

James is keeping his promises to give back to his community, support kids in an array of ways and be a positive role model for them. He still wears the I PROMISE bands on both wrists every game to show his kids he is symbolically side by side with them.

In exchange, James asks the kids and their parents to make promises about school—such as “I promise to always try my best” or “I promise to ask questions and find answers” or “I promise to listen to my child”—thereby positioning the children to collect the college scholarships and create favorable futures.

Note the verbiage James specifically used in his 2014 Sports Illustrated announcement about returning to play in Cleveland: “I’m not promising a championship.” He understood the power in both those key words, and he would not overstep on that front.

What he did add was: “I feel my calling here goes above basketball.”

And that’s when he renamed his Wheels for Education project to be the I PROMISE Program.